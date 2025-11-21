Traditional welcome delights foreign delegates at Aikyam 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

More than 30 cultural envoys from across the world arrived in the city on Friday for Aikyam 2025, a three-day international cultural festival marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The guests received a traditional aukshan welcome at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar International Airport, where many expressed their delight, saying, “Wow… it’s very nice!” Aikyam, founded by former ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhant Mohta, showcases India’s heritage through curated cultural experiences. This year’s festival is being organised jointly by UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Airport director Sharad Yeole and his team welcomed the delegates. Later in the evening, a cultural programme was hosted at a five-star hotel, attended by senior officials including divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, district collector Deelip Swami, municipal administrator G. Sreekanth, tourism principal secretary Sanjay Khandare, MTDC general manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, regional deputy director Vijay Jadhav, and MTDC regional manager Yogesh Nirgude. On Saturday, the visiting envoys will tour Bibi ka Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort, and the Ellora Caves.

------------

Traditions on display; Brazilian artist performs live

The cultural evening opened with a stunning visual presentation on the Ajanta and Ellora caves, followed by performances celebrating Maharashtra’s rich artistic legacy. Delegates enjoyed local and Indian cuisine, folk art showcases, and a curated exhibition of Paithani and Himroo textiles. Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro added a special touch with a live mural art demonstration.

----------

‘Omkar’ ballet to be staged at Kailasa Temple today

As part of the festival, the internationally acclaimed ballet “Omkar,” choreographed by Gauri Sharma Tripathi, will be performed on Saturday evening at the iconic Kailasa Temple in Ellora. Artists from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and Spain will take part.

Photo Caption: Cultural envoys being welcomed with a traditional aukshan ceremony at Chikalthana International Airport.