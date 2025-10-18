Traffic chaos at Jatwada Road junction annoys residents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Daily commuters and residents of several localities on Harsul Jail-Jatwada Road have raised serious concerns over persistent traffic congestion at the Harsul Jail–Jatwada Road junction, popularly known as Power House Chowk. The absence of a traffic signal at this critical T-point has led to severe traffic snarls, causing stress and inconvenience to hundreds of vehicle-owners and pedestrians alike.

The junction is located near the 132 KV Harsul Sub-station and has become a major bottleneck over the years, with no system in place to regulate the heavy and continuous flow of traffic. In the past decade, several residential colonies such as Farhatnagar, Radhaswami Colony, Honajinagar, and Saeeda Colony have developed in the vicinity. Residents of these areas frequently use the road to access the main city.

Adding to the traffic load, this route is also a key pathway for pilgrims heading to religious sites at Jatwada, Khuldabad, and Ellora, and tourists visiting Mhaismal, a popular hill station. The junction also connects to National Highway 753F, which leads to Jalgaon and supports the movement of heavy vehicles essential for trade and tourism. The highway also links to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, making Power House Chowk an even more critical junction in the city’s road network.

Call for immediate action

Anwar Quadri, president of the NGO Rights of Citizens in Democratic India (RCDI), highlighted the urgency of the situation. “Traffic congestion here has become a daily nightmare. The lack of a traffic signal or any traffic police presence results in long jams and unnecessary stress. With daily commuters, school children, pilgrims, tourists, and heavy vehicles all using this busy junction, the demand for a traffic signal at Power House Chowk is no longer just a proposal, but a necessity. Given that this junction connects important locations like Ajanta Caves and fast-developing areas like Naigaon, Sawangi and Chowka, there is round-the-clock vehicular movement. Commuters from eastern parts of the city, as well as outstation tourists also use this junction. We urge the commissioner of police (CP) and the municipal commissioner to take immediate steps and install a traffic signal to ease the pressure.”

A daily struggle for commuters

Prakash Wanve, a 40-year-old working professional who commutes via this junction daily, shared his concerns. “The route is used by pilgrims of all faiths—Jain, Hindu, and Muslim—as well as tourists visiting Ellora, Khuldabad, and Mhaismal. School buses also frequently travel through here. The T-point has become a constant source of traffic snarls, delays, and accidents, especially during school and office hours. Public safety is at risk, and the authorities must act now.”

Box

Traffic signal proposal to CSMC

When contacted, police inspector (Traffic) Amol Devkar confirmed awareness of the issue. “Considering the ongoing congestion, I submitted a proposal for the installation of traffic signals at the Jatwada T-Point (Power House Chowk) to the Municipal Commissioner in September 2025. A copy was also sent to the Commissioner of Police for his intimation. The proposal outlines how a traffic signal can ease congestion and reduce the inconvenience to commuters. I am currently awaiting the necessary approvals,” he said.