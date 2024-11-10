Traffic cop assaulted at Dargah chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"Three men attempted to intimidate and push a traffic sub-inspector at Shahanoor Miyan Dargah Chowk on Friday at 12.30 pm.

Traffic Branch Sub-Inspector Navnath Patvadkar was managing illegal parking at Shahanoor Miyan Dargah Chowk on Friday afternoon when Javed Karim Patel and two accomplices questioned his authority to take action there and attempted to create a commotion. They questioned his actions, created a disturbance, and attempted to snatch his challan device, obstructing his duty. Patvadkar filed a case against Javed Karim Patel (Osmanpura) and his two accomplices at Jawaharnagar Police Station."