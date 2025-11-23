Traffic cop seriously injured after auto rickshaw hits and drags him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A traffic cop was seriously injured on Sunday around 1 pm at Mahavir Chowk when an auto rickshaw struck him and dragged him nearly 20 feet. Constable Tukaram Taksale, who was managing traffic, fell after the initial impact. The driver tried to hit him again, trapping him under the vehicle.

Taksale suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his hands, legs, and ribs, and is receiving treatment at Sigma Hospital. Police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver at Vedantnagar Police Station.

The driver, identified as Yusuf Mohammad Ali (27, mominpura near Masjid, Daulatabad, ignored police signals to stop. Traffic officers had positioned themselves at four roads near Mahavir Chowk to monitor congestion and catch violators. Taksale spotted Ansari driving the rickshaw (MH-20-EK-4632) without a uniform and signaled him to stop, but the driver accelerated and struck him. After hitting the officer, Ansari fled the scene, hitting a two-wheeler rider in the process. One of the three passengers in his rickshaw fell onto the road during the high-speed escape. Police recorded the rickshaw number and captured the driver’s face. Ansari has a previous record: on 11 August, he attempted to snatch a woman’s purse near the railway station and assaulted police officers who tried to stop him. A case for that incident is also registered at Vedantnagar Police Station.