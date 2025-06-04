Traffic diversions for Bakri Eid on June 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In light of Bakri Eid celebrations on June 7, the city traffic police have announced temporary traffic diversions to manage the expected large gatherings for Namaz at Cantonment and Rozabag Eidgahs. To avoid congestion, vehicular movement will be restricted from 5 am to 11 am on two key routes: Milind Chowk to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate, and one side of the road from HUDCO Corner to Uddhavrao Patil Chowk (Rozabag Eidgah route). Alternative routes have been designated through Milcorner–Bhadkal Gate–Town Hall underpass–Makai Gate–Begumpura Chowk, and via government medical college and hospital(GMCH)–Jubilee Park–Barapulla Gate for vehicles approaching Milind Chowk. Those heading towards University Gate or Begumpura should use Jubilee Park–Town Hall–Makai Gate. Traffic between Uddhavrao Patil Chowk and Hudco Corner will be allowed on one side of the road near the Government Hospital. Police officers will adjust traffic flow as needed. Emergency vehicles including police, ambulances, and fire services are exempt from these restrictions, informed assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Dhananjay Patil.