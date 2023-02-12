Traffic in Harsul village closed for four days

Aurangabad: The work of a four-lane highway from Aurangabad to Sillod is in progress. The district collector ordered the demolition of the acquired property in Harsul village on February 10. Accordingly, the road leading to Harsul village and from the village to Savangi will be closed for traffic for four days from February 13-16 until the land acquisition process is completed. Traffic from city to Harsul village to Phulumbri will be diverted from Harsul T-Point to Ambedkarnagar Chowk to Pisadevi Bypass. Traffic coming from Phulambri, Sillod to Harsul village will be diverted from Sawangi Naka and will proceed to Naregaon, Wokhardt via Sawangi Bypass. Cidco traffic branch PI Rajesh Mayekar has informed that these instructions will not be applicable for vehicles with essential services.

Changes at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the Gajanan Maharaj Temple on February 13 on the occasion of Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din. Therefore, the road from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk to Hedgewar Hospital Chowk will be closed for vehicular access from February 12 at 11 pm to February 13 at 12 pm.