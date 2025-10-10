Traffic jam hits nutan colony and lakshman chawdi chowk due to DCM convoy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Major traffic congestion was reported at Nutan Colony and Lakshman Chawdi Chowk on Friday as the city accommodated deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy. Vehicles were lined up from 6.30 pm for over 1 to 1.5 hours at Nutan Colony Chowk.

As the DCM visit at the inaguration of the of Shiv Sena Central Campaign Office in Samarthnagar Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The slowdown occurred as police deployed for bandobast on Jalna Road and the event venue created temporary bottlenecks at key junctions. Commuters faced delays of 15 to 30 minutes in some areas due to diverted traffic and the heavy police presence.