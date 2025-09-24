Traffic jams choke Mondha Naka flyover
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 24, 2025 23:20 IST2025-09-24T23:20:08+5:302025-09-24T23:20:08+5:30
The Mondha Naka flyover in city faced severe congestion in the afternoon and evening as heavy vehicles passed through. ...
The Mondha Naka flyover in city faced severe congestion in the afternoon and evening as heavy vehicles passed through. The traffic at Amarpreet Chowk signals remained red during peak hours, causing vehicles on the flyover and nearby roads to come to a standstill for nearly one to one-and-a-half hours. Commuters expressed frustration over the long delays and urged authorities to manage traffic better during rush hours.Open in app