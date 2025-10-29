Traffic on Jalgaon highway at Bhavan halted for four and a half hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to the gross negligence of the National Highways Authority, a massive traffic jam occurred on Wednesday morning at the Purna river bridge in Bhavan, Sillod. The jam lasted for four and a half hours and was caused by life-threatening potholes some nearly four feet wide on the half-constructed bridge, which has remained incomplete for the past nine years.

At around 10 am, a goods truck (registration number MP-09 HJ 6855) broke down in one of these deep potholes, blocking the bridge and bringing traffic to a standstill. Within minutes, vehicles piled up on both sides of the highway, a 4 km queue stretched from Bhavan towards Sillod and another 4 km towards Kerhala Phata. Cars, buses, trucks, and two-wheelers were stranded, leaving thousands of commuters stuck for hours.

Among the trapped vehicles was a government 108 ambulance traveling from Sillod to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which remained stuck for 45 minutes. The patient’s condition deteriorated during the delay, sparking anger among the public.

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Thakare from Sillod Rural Police Station quickly arrived with his team. With the help of sub-inspector Lahu Ghode and other personnel, they manually filled the pothole with soil and stones to temporarily restore the road. After their tireless efforts, traffic gradually resumed.

Meanwhile, furious citizens have demanded permanent repairs and safety measures on this hazardous stretch of the national highway.