Traffic on Paithan Road comes to halt for 3 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Saturday evening, traffic on Paithan Road came to a complete standstill for nearly three hours due to old and unnecessary road structures, a traffic island in the middle, and accumulated rainwater. Vehicles coming from Nakshatrawadi, Satara, and the Railway Station were stuck at the Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk, creating long queues. To make matters worse, indisciplined motorists tried to drive in the wrong direction and from any side they found open, forcing the traffic police to restore order in the heavy downpour.

Ongoing road works across the city have slowed down traffic movement for months. Citizens are already troubled by routine congestion at Jalna Road, Kranti Chowk to Railway Station, Deolai Chowk, Shivajinagar, Shahanoormiyan Dargah, and Waluj. Now, despite being a wide road, Paithan Road too faces evening traffic snarls. On Saturday, after 4.30 pm, heavy rains led to a massive jam on the stretch. Police Inspector (Traffic) Amol Deokar, along with 6–7 personnel, rushed to the spot and worked in the rain until 7.30 pm to clear the traffic jam.

What are the causes?

According to police observations, a small triangular traffic island in the chowk narrows the road and has become an obstacle. In addition, the growing number of vehicles and large-sized roadside structures worsen the bottleneck.

Vehicles coming from Paithan Road towards Satara either attempt to pass the triangular island from the right or cut through the left in haste. Simultaneously, vehicles coming from the Railway Station also head towards Satara, causing blockages from both sides.

The traffic signal at the chowk is also confusing, with poles in three directions. Ignoring signals, motorists often drive in the wrong direction, worsening the situation.

Demand to the corporation

“We will be demanding that the municipal corporation reduce the size of the old triangular traffic island and other structures in the chowk, and rebuild a part of the divider. Once this is done, congestion in this chowk will be resolved,” said Amol Deokar.