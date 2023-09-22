Traffic police initiate drive during Ganesh festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ganesh Festival is being celebrated in the city with enthusiasm and religious fervour. Many people are going to see Ganpatis in the city along with their families. However, the city traffic police has initiated a drive against those breaching the traffic norms. On Friday, the drive was implemented at the Connaught Place, due to which there was a dispute arouse between the residents, traders and the police. The Connaught Traders Association has condemned the autocratic attitude of the police. The issue of parking at Connaught place has not yet been resolved. The municipal corporation and the police have failed to solve this issue. People visit this place for shopping and seeing the Ganpatis in this area. However, they now have to face the inconvenience due to the traffic drive.

The traders complaint that the traffic police treat the people rudely. A complaint in this regard will be made with the commissioner of police on Saturday, the traders said.