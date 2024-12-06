Traffic route change from Chitegaon from Dec 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran is working on laying a water pipeline for the city's water supply along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan road. The work is in progress, and construction work will soon begin at Chitegaon. To avoid traffic disruptions, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod has ordered a change in traffic routes for vehicles passing through Chitegaon. These changes will come into effect from 10th December as part of the ongoing construction work.

------------------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Changes in heavy vehicle routes:

Vehicles going from CSN to Paithan will follow the route: CSN – Waluj – Imampurwadi – Ranjangaon – Shektamar – Bidkin – and then onwards to Paithan.

Vehicles going from Paithan to CSN will follow the route: Paithan – Bidkin – Shekta – Ranjangaon – Imampurwadi – Waluj – and then CSN.

------------------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Light vehicle routes:

Vehicles going from CSN to Paithan will follow the route: CSN – Gevarai Tanda – Girnera Tanda – Bokud Jalgaon – Niljagaon – and then Bidkin, onwards to Paithan.

Vehicles going from Paithan to CSN will follow the route: Paithan – Bidkin – Niljagaon – Bokud Jalgaon – Girnera Tanda – Gevarai Tanda – and then Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.