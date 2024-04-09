Traffic routes to be closed for five hours on Eid day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traffic will close two routes from the city for five hours to avoid traffic congestion for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer. Muslim brethren, Eid offer at different mosques in the city in the morning. Eid will be celebrated on April 11 after moon sight. Muslim brethren will gather for Eid prayer from various areas of the city.

The traffic police decide to close all routes from the Cantonment and Rauza Baug areas for five hours on Thursday to avoid any traffic congestion at the time of prayer. Assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat appealed to people to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Routes to be closed

--For cantonment Edigah, the route from Milind Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate will remain closed from all sites between 6 am to 11 am, on Thursday.

--For Rauza Baugh Eidgah, the traffic round from Hudco Corner to Uddhav Patil Chowk will be closed for traffic.