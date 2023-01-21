Traffic signal activity at AMES Kids

Aurangabad: Traffic signal activity was organised for the students of AMES Kids recently with an aim to give students knowledge about traffic lights, safety rules and all road signals, said HM Feroza Ahmed. A practical demonstration about the basic road rules, the dos and don’ts was done. Teachers became road safety educators and instructed the students about the essential traffic signals, walking on zebra crossing, driving in lane and following traffic lights. Role play was used to give hands-on experience where the students themselves acted as pedestrians, drivers, and traffic police to enforce the road safety rules.