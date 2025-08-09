Traffic signal outage at AS Club Chowk sparks safety concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The traffic signal at AS Club Chowk, Waluj MIDC a key link to the industrial area, has been out for 15 days, disrupting traffic and heightening accident risks. Thousands of workers use this route daily, with congestion peaking during shift changes. Drivers flout rules taking wrong lanes, parking haphazardly, and blocking the junction causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians, students, and residents. Traffic police points lie unused, while auto drivers stop mid-road for passengers. Social worker Arjun Adamane and local resident Gokul Tupe have urged authorities to act immediately, warning that continued neglect could turn the busy chowk into a danger zone.