Tragic blaze engulfs lives, sparks safety concerns amidst loss of life

Major fire broke out at the Sunshine Company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major fire broke out at the Sunshine Company, a glove and rexine fabric manufacturing unit located in the Waluj MIDC industrial area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the lack of a fire fighting system in the factory has resulted in a significant loss of life and property.

The company employed 14 workers from Bihar, along with the contractor and his family. According to information, there were 17 people present at the factory at the time of the fire, as some were asleep after lunch while others were awake. The fire department from Garware, Bajaj and municipal corporation reached the scene within 15 minutes and managed to extinguish the blaze with the help of six fire tenders, rescuing six trapped workers.

Lack of fire safety measures raises serious concerns

The absence of a fire fighting system in the factory has raised serious questions about the company's adherence to safety regulations. Waluj MIDC officials are investigating how the company obtained permission to operate without basic fire safety measures in place. The fire brigade and police administration are also looking into the matter, and other companies in the Waluj area have been asked to explain how they ensure fire safety compliance.

Unanswered questions and a need for accountability

The fire at the Sunshine company has exposed serious gaps in safety protocols and highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of regulations. The investigation needs to answer several critical questions, such as how did the company obtain permission to operate without a fire fighting system. Were there any previous fire safety concerns raised about the factory. What steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Company registered within past one year

The factory was previously known as Ambika Mills, a rexine and cotton socks manufacturing company. It was registered with the MIDC in the name of Sunshine Company within the past year. The contractor, Hasmuddin Mustaq Shaikh, was from Mirzapur, Madhubani, Bihar, and employed 14 workers also brought from Bihar.