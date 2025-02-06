Tragic death of a youth after consuming poisonous liquid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 20-year-old youth from Manjari died at GMCH while undergoing treatment after consuming poisonous liquid in a fit of rage due to domestic issues. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sumit Karbhari Magdhe. Sumit( Manjari), consumed the poisonous substance in his field on Tuesday night around 8 pm following a domestic dispute and attempted suicide. As soon as the family learned about the incident, they rushed him to the Gangapur Sub-District Hospital. After providing initial treatment, doctors referred him to GMCH for further care. While undergoing treatment, Sumit succumbed to his condition late Tuesday night at around 11 pm. His last rites were performed on Wednesday morning. Sumit is survived by his mother, father and two sisters. In this matter, an accidental death report has been registered with the Gangapur Police. Further investigation is being conducted by investigating officer Manoj Ghodke.