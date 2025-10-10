Tragic death of biker in high-speed tractor collision on Kannad-Pishor road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic accident occurred near Hanumannagar on the Kannad-Pishor road when a tractor collided with a motorcycle, killing a 20-year-old youth.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan More (Satral, Rahata tehsil, Ahmednagar district). The accident took place on Friday around 9.30 am. Ratan was riding his motorcycle (MH-17 DB-4376) when an unregistered tractor hit him near Hanumannagar. Seriously injured, he was admitted to the Pishor rural hospital by Ajay Pawar and Mangalsingh Pawar, and after initial treatment, he was referred to government medical college and hospital(GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at 1.05 pm. The incident has been registered at Pishor police station, and further investigation is being conducted by Jamadar Vasant Patil under the guidance of assistant police inspector Shivaji Nagve.