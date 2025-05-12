Tragic turn before engagement

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A joyous occasion turned into heartbreaking tragedy when a young hotelier from Kerhala, just hours away from his engagement ceremony, died of a sudden heart attack in city on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, Bhausaheb Digambar Borade (28), was actively running a hotel business in the city and was the sole breadwinner of his family. His engagement was scheduled for Monday, and preparations were in full swing. However, on Saturday night, after closing his hotel around 10 pm and retiring to his room, he began experiencing severe chest pain by 11 pm.

A hotel staff member immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite continuous medical efforts, Bhausaheb passed away at around 3 PM on Sunday, sending shockwaves through his family and community. The sudden loss transformed an atmosphere of celebration into one of deep sorrow. His parents, siblings, and relatives were left inconsolable.

The funeral took place at 9 am on Monday at the cremation ground near Mahadev Temple in Kerhala village. He is survived by his parents, three brothers along with their spouses, and a sister.

Known for his social involvement

Bhausaheb was widely respected in his village for his warm personality and active participation in cultural and religious events. His untimely demise has left the entire village grief-stricken.