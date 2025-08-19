Train ran over man whose leg stuck on tracks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ganesh Prabhu Kapse (35), a resident of Bhaygavhan (in Ghansawangi tehsil of Jalna district), currently residing at Ladgaon (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil), died in a tragic railway accident near the Ladgaon toll plaza on Monday around 7.30 pm.

Attempting to cross the railway tracks near the Ladgaon toll plaza with his two-wheeler, he tried to ride the bike across the tracks. However, due to drizzle and darkness, the motorcycle slipped on the tracks and fell. Kapse’s leg got stuck on the track, and tragically, at that very moment, a train coming from Jalna towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ran over him, leading to his death on the spot.

Kapse, who along with his wife worked in a private company at Shendra MIDC to support their family, had returned home in the afternoon. In the evening, while going to bring his wife home from the company, he chose the wrong route near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna highway. Unfortunately, he met with an accident which risked his life.