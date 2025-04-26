Trainee dies during work at solar panel installation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man from Paithan, died after an electric shock while installing rooftop solar panels. He fell from a height of 10 feet during the accident.

The deseased has been identified as Gorakh Ramesh Gayke (20). The Satara police have registered a case of negligence against Pankaj Khurade and Prakash Tribhuvan, owners of Sunshine Solar Agency. Gorakh, the only son of his parents, had completed his Class 12 education and started working to support his family. A few months ago, he was selected for a skill development program by the Pratham Education Foundation at Khultabad. As part of the training, he was sent to Sunshine Solar Agency on April 5. On April 6, while welding on an aluminum ladder, Gorakh was electrocuted by nearby power lines. His colleagues tried to cut off the electricity, but Gorakh fell and landed on his head, resulting in his death. The agency failed to provide necessary safety measures or supervisors for the trainees. Gorakh’s father filed a complaint with the police, leading to the case against the agency owners.