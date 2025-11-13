Trainee doctor robbed; Accused forced him to transfer money online while intoxicated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two miscreants allegedly attacked and robbed a trainee doctor returning home by car, forcing him to transfer money online while under the influence of alcohol. The victim, Dr. Aniket Chavan (24, Pratapnagar), suffered serious injuries in the attack. The arrested accused have been identified as Kamlesh Dhomgade (25) and Raman Pandey (29), both residents of Arihantnagar, police inspector Sachin Kumbhar from Jawaharnagar Police Station said. According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on November 11, when Dr. Chavan was passing by Ankur Maternity Hospital in Tilaknagar. Kamlesh and Raman allegedly stopped his car, claiming it had brushed against their bike. They then began arguing, assaulted him, and demanded money, threatening to damage his vehicle. When he refused, they snatched his mobile phone, threatened to kill him, and forced him to transfer Rs 5,000 online before fleeing. The injured doctor later filed a complaint at Jawaharnagar Police Station. Acting on the complaint, inspector Sachin Kumbhar directed a team to trace the accused. Using details of the bank account where the money was transferred, the police tracked down and arrested Kamlesh and Raman. Investigation revealed that Kamlesh, the bike rider, has a prior POCSO case registered against him and had been released on bail. The inquiry is being led by assistant police sub-inspector Ramesh Jadhav.