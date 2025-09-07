Trainee kidnapped to hide love affair!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The director of a police recruitment training academy kidnapped one of his own trainees to prevent his love affair from being exposed. The incident took place at Kelgaon Ghat, Sillod on Sunday around 2.30 pm. After the arrest of four accused, the court remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as Dashrath Jadhav (director, Hindvi Career Academy, Sillod), Ganesh Jagtap (friend, Vadod Chatha, Sillod), Ganesh Chavan (Kohalatanda, Sillod) and Pravin Rathod (Kohalatanda, Sillod). At Hindvi Career Academy in Sillod, complainant Amol Mak (20, Kelgaon, Sillod), had been undergoing police recruitment training for the past year. Academy director Dashrath Vitthal Jadhav fell in love with a girl who was also training there. Jadhav had used Amol as a cover in the affair. When relations soured between the two, Jadhav expelled Amol from the academy. Amol reportedly had voice recordings and other evidence of the affair. Fearing exposure if Amol leaked the proof, Jadhav sent two trainees on a motorcycle to lure him to Kelgaon Ghat. There, Jadhav and a friend were waiting. The four accused allegedly assaulted Amol with sticks, demanding he hand over the evidence. When he refused, they forcibly put him into a car (MH-48-A- 9918) and kidnapped him. As the car headed toward Sillod, an acquaintance of Amol saw the incident and immediately alerted Sillod Rural Police. Acting swiftly, police laid a trap near Bharadi and caught all the accused red-handed in a filmy-style operation around 4 pm.