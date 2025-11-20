Trainee PSI held for rape, forced abortion; remanded till Nov 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police arrested trainee PSI Bhagwat Gyanoba Mulgir (25) for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion. A court has remanded him to police custody until November 22.

According to the complaint, the accused befriended the woman on Instagram and took her to a café near Kranti Chowk on February 24, 2024, where he assaulted her. He later assaulted her again at her home, leading to pregnancy. Upon informing him, he allegedly verbally abused and beat her, threatened to leak photos, and forced an abortion. His sister and father also abused her. A case has been registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station. The prosecution sought custody to seize the accused’s phone, trace the medicines used for the abortion, arrest absconding co-accused, and complete medical examinations.