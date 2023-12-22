Training on financial literacy at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A training session on ‘Financial literacy and use of Digital Tools’ was held at Winchester International English School by the CBSE recently. Komal Mantri conducted the training for 70 teachers from Winchester, Dnyanada English School and Ace Academy. Mantri, and Nupur Kamble, the observer were welcomed by director of Winchester School Dr Afsar Khan.

The session started off with the briefing about the basics of finance. Mantri focused on the importance of investment in one's life, taking risks and the pros and cons of investment. She emphasised on how important it is for an individual to learn financial literacy and how to use the Digital Tools for the financial purpose. Teachers were briefed about the safety measures to be taken while dealing with the digital tools. Vice-principal Neha khan proposed a vote of thanks.