Training on new criminal laws underway at police commissionerate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special training session on the newly implemented criminal laws is being conducted at the city police commissionerate for the police official, between 11 am and 5 pm recently . The laws, which came into effect nearly a month ago, are being explained in detail to police officers during this session. The training is being held under the guidance of the rural deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and aims to ensure that the force is well-versed with the procedural and legal changes brought under the new statutes.