Training prog on ‘Employability with Empathy for Girls’ launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Naandi Foundation and Mahindra Pride Classroom jointly launched a seven-day training programme for the students of BA and B.Sc III on Employability with Empathy for Girl students on Wednesday.

Trainer Shilpa Khune will conduct the programme for 7 days and groom the students in various life skills and soft skills which are required for a successful career.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the function. Vice Principal Vidya Pradhan also graced the event.

Head of the English department, Dr Nilofer Shakir, presented highlights of the training programme. Shilpa Khune gave details of the training sessions and enlightened the gathering about the activities.

Madiha, a student of BCS I year, conducted the proceedings of the programme while Nikhat, a student of BA III Year, recited Quranic verses.

Dr Siddiqui Sana Naaz proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Jameelunnisa and Dr Siddiqui Kahekasha took efforts to make the programme successful.