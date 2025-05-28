Transfer of 3 inspectors including crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 28, 2025 20:20 IST2025-05-28T20:20:03+5:302025-05-28T20:20:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The State Home Department announced transfers of police officers at the rank of Inspector and Sub-Inspector across ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The State Home Department announced transfers of police officers at the rank of Inspector and Sub-Inspector across the state on Tuesday.
Among those transferred are senior crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, cantonment inspector Dilip Thakur, inspector Sandeep Bhosale, and Lohamarg police inspector Sharad Jogdand. In addition, transfers of assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors from both urban and rural police forces were also made.
Details of transfers:
Name New Posting
Sandeep Gurme PTS Jalna
Sandeep Bhosale Pune City
Dilip Thakur Police Academy, Nashik
Sharad Jogdand Beed
Komal Shinde Anti-Corruption Department
Sheshrao Khatane Nanded Division
Nitin Kame Nashik Division
Sharad Rodge Anti-Corruption DepartmentOpen in app