Transfer of 3 inspectors including crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Home Department announced transfers of police officers at the rank of Inspector and Sub-Inspector across the state on Tuesday.

Among those transferred are senior crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, cantonment inspector Dilip Thakur, inspector Sandeep Bhosale, and Lohamarg police inspector Sharad Jogdand. In addition, transfers of assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors from both urban and rural police forces were also made.

Details of transfers:

Name New Posting

Sandeep Gurme PTS Jalna

Sandeep Bhosale Pune City

Dilip Thakur Police Academy, Nashik

Sharad Jogdand Beed

Komal Shinde Anti-Corruption Department

Sheshrao Khatane Nanded Division

Nitin Kame Nashik Division

Sharad Rodge Anti-Corruption Department