Transfer order issued without mentioning officer’s name

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government on Wednesday promoted around 150 tehsildars across Maharashtra. Even though there were no vacant posts, the government went ahead with the promotions, a move that has sparked discussions in the revenue department. In one peculiar case, a promotion order was issued without mentioning the officer’s name.

The order, signed by deputy secretary Mahesh Varudkar, states that an officer with seniority number 1769 from the Konkan-2 division has been posted to the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority. However, in the rush to issue the orders, the officer’s name was accidentally left out. This unusual oversight has raised eyebrows within the revenue department, with many questioning the haste behind the move.

As per Wednesday’s order, 19 tehsildars from the Marathwada division have been promoted to the post of deputy collector, including four officers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district Satish Soni, Vidyacharan Kadavkar, Swaroop Kankal, and Vidya Munde.

The promoted officers have been assigned to new postings. A large number of deputy collector positions were vacant in the revenue department, which prompted the government to grant promotions based on seniority.

Officers from Marathwada who received promotions include Manisha Deshpande, Pratibha Gore, Vidya Munde-Kendre, Rajesh Sarvade, Pragati Chaundekar, Hanumant Kolekar, Jyoti Chauhan, Sunil Sherkhane, Vidyacharan Kadavkar, Swaroop Kankal and others.

The revenue department officially issued the promotion orders on Wednesday.