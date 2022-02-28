Transfer process of ZP teachers is likely to begin soon

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

The transfer process of Zilla Parishad (ZP) primary teachers is likely to begin in the State soon.

It may be noted that the State Government started implementing teachers transfer online since 2017 to maintain transparency in the process.

The transfer was pending for some time because of Covid situation.

The bloc education officers across the State is being called to update information like mobile and email on ‘Saral’ portal for the online transfer process. The transfers will be done as per the policy adopted in April 2021 by the Rural Development Department.

According to sources, the transfer process would commence soon and it will be completed by May this year.