Transformation of Kachner due to pilgrimage sites

-Navagraha Shanti Vidhan completed

Aurangabad: A magnificent pilgrimage site has come up in a very short period at Kachner. I got the opportunity to provide services like roads, electricity and water. Along with politics, one gets success by doing social service work. The whole Kachner area has transformed due to pilgrimage sites, said guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre on the second day of the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha mahotsav organised at Dharm Tirth near Kachner.

In a discourse, Acharya Guptinandiji Gurudev said, since the foundation stone was laid here, a religious paradise has been created in the form of a shrine. Saraswatacharya Devnandiji said, Lord Mahavira's teachings are leading to the advancement of the country. To serve the country one should have compassion and dedication. The Navagraha Shanti Vidhan was completed under the guidance of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev. Mahotsav president Sanjay Papadiwal. general secretary Chandrasekhar Patni, Prakash Ajmera and others were present.