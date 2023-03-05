Transformation of the city due to the will of the corporation

-Always keep a positive attitude -- Administrator Chaudhary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city underwent a significant transformation ahead of the G-20 Conference thanks to the tireless efforts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The success of this initiative has been hailed as an example of how anything can be accomplished with the right attitude, said municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary.

On Saturday, department heads, officers, and employees were honored for their contributions at a ceremony held at the Siddharth swimming pool area. The administration's successful hosting of the G-20 conference was initially doubted, but the event ultimately received praise from organizers and citizens alike.

Dr Chaudhary encouraged citizens to maintain a positive outlook. He recognized the hard work of various departments, including painting, solid waste management, park maintenance, electricals and city engineering, all of which contributed to the transformation. Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, Ravindra Nikam, City engineer AB Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Aparna Thete, and Rahul Suryavanshi and others were present.