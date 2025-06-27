Transforming ITIs through strategic partnership with industries

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said,” There are 570 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and nine Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres (ACSDC) in Maharashtra. The government has devised a policy to transform the ITIs through upgradation (infrastructure, equipment and advanced curriculum) and convert them into centres meeting the global standard. Under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy, the government ITIs will be revamped for betterment of the industry as well as the passing students. Under the mission, the government is focussing on developing adequate infrastructure, upgrading the machinery and tools, apart from the teaching faculty, at each government-run ITI.”

While sharing the development at a press conference at the district collectorate on Friday afternoon, the minister underlined, “ We are seeking participation of industries in the region under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme. The tenure of guardianship will be of 10 years against the contribution of Rs 10 crore and 20 years against investment share of Rs 20 crore. The initiative is a win-win situation for the industries as they could design the curriculum as per industrial demand in the respective ITI and get trained skill manpower, while on the other hand, the students could get training of global standards and get access to good employment opportunities through partnership with industries.”

No hike in fees

The ITIs and Centres of Excellence (CoE) will be aligned with the regional industry. Under the CSR contribution, they could adopt an ITI of their choice, but could not claim ownership. They will get tax benefits. Their money will be utilised in upgrading the ITI with high-end equipment and to modernise facilities.

“ I assure you there will be no increase in ITI fees. They will be co-partners in managing the ITI. Their say will be valued nothing beyond that. Indeed, the union will help the students get cutting-edge skills in the ITIs,” stressed the minister.

Salient Features

-The industrial estates in and around the city are witnessing investments of multi-crores of rupees. Majority of it is in the electric vehicles (EV) sector. Hence the ITIs will focus on designing curriculum based on it.

-The GR regarding the PPP policy has been issued on dated June 2, 2025.

-The state’s motto is Modernisation; Improvisation (Innovation) and Job Placement.

-Institute Management Committee (IMCs) will be registered as a society to run each ITI. It will be headed by Industry Partner (IP) and co-headed by the Principal.

-As a pilot project, the government aims to transform 25 ITIs and develop more Centres of Excellence in the first phase.