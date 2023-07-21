Transgender abandoned from city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It is for the first time in the city that any transgender has been abandoned from the city for his criminal activities. The accused has been identified as Suhana alias Guddi Shaikh (27, Padegaon). The Satara police have externed Suhana for two years. She used to make lewd gestures to the people, threaten and demand money from them.

PI Prashant Potdar said, the group of transgender led by Suhana is active in the city. They always demand money from the people at the traffic signals and make lewd gestures and threaten them if the money is not given. Suhana along with her accomplices used to create panic among the people.

Earlier, cases were registered against her with Begumpura, Cantonment, Osmanpura and Pundliknagar police stations.

Considering the increased nuisance, Potdar sent a proposal to the senior to extern Suhana. The officers sanctioned the proposal and she was externed. The action was executed by PSI Nandkumar Bhandari, Sunil Pawar and others on Saturday evening.