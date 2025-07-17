TransGlobal carriers to represent Indian Logistics at SIAM 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

TransGlobal Carriers, a leading automobile logistics firm based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will represent India’s logistics sector at the 11th Automotive Logistics Conclave organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Company director Anuj Mangla has been invited as a speaker, marking TransGlobal as the only logistics firm featured at the prestigious platform. He will speak on smart and sustainable transport solutions for the automobile sector. “This reflects our leadership in smart logistics,” said founder Rajender Maheshwari. The firm has earned national recognition, winning the SIAM Excellence Award, Royal Enfield’s Reliable Logistics Partner Award, and the Lokmat Global Excellence Award in 2024. The conclave will bring together top automotive manufacturers, policymakers, and supply chain leaders. TransGlobal’s inclusion signals its rising impact on shaping India’s transport ecosystem.