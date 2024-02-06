Transport commissioner presses RTO for accident reduction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar visited the city on Sunday and addressed several crucial matters related to road safety and public service within the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Bhimanwar expressed concern over the number of accidents in the district and urged RTO officials to prioritize their reduction. He reviewed existing plans and inaugurated a guidance film specifically focused on safe driving on the Samruddhi expressway. Emphasizing people-oriented service, Bhimanwar called for improvements in the faceless service system and encouraged a more customer-centric approach.

He also inspected the new RTO office building under construction at Karodi, funded with Rs 14 crores for various facilities. The office is expected to be operational within a year.

Deputy transport commissioner Sanjay Metrewar, acting RTO Vijay Kathole, office staff, officers, and motor vehicle inspectors were present.