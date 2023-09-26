Travel for LiFE: India aspires to become global destination in sustainable and responsible tourism

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With an aim to develop responsible and sustainable tourism, the union Ministry of Tourism (UMOT) has chalked out a national strategy encouraging state bodies, stakeholders, and tourists, to Propagate, Preach, and Practice an environment-friendly lifestyle under ‘Travel for LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) so that India emerges as the preferred destination for sustainable and responsible tourism across the globe.

Under Mission LiFE, the UMOT is launching the ‘Travel for LiFE’ campaign on World Tourism Day 2023 (September 27). The theme of World Tourism Day 2023 is ‘Tourism and Green Investment’. Accordingly, 'Travel for LiFE' is a gist of the theme.

The assistant director (India Tourism) Malti Dutta said, “The UMOT’s mission aims at bringing large-scale behavioral change amongst tourists and tourism-related businesses so as to have a significant impact on environment protection and climate action. Under ‘Travel for LiFE’ to create a mass movement, we will be inviting individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to act for the protection of the environment against the effects of climate change. They will be encouraged to practice a lifestyle that is synchronous with nature and does not harm it.”

Pledging for LiFE

The tourists and tourism stakeholders will be given an oath to Save Water, Save Energy, Avoid the Use of Plastic, Reduce Waste, Reduce E-waste, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, and Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle, said the assistant director.

Applaudable initiative

According to tourism expert Jaswant Singh,“ In the recently held G20 Summit in Delhi, the global leaders had endorsed the ‘Travel for LiFE’ programme to provide a big boost to the tourism sector. We all are aware that the industry had gone through a severe recession during and since the post-pandemic situation. Hence the launch of the new programme seems to be an initiative emphasizing its transformative potential in promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.”

Get LiFE Commitment Certificate

One can also obtain the pledge certificate (Certificate of Commitment) by email/ mobile phone or by downloading it. The desirous person will have to visit the website https://pledge.mygov.in/travel-for-life/ and click on the index ‘Take Pledge’ and fill in the personal information including Name, Place, State, Date of Birth, Gender, Email ID, and Mobile Number. The Pledge could be taken in the language of your choice. A copy of the Certificate of Commitment will be sent to you.

7 Pillars of Sustainable Tourism

The UMOT has chalked out a national strategy for Sustainable Tourism (in April 2022) that aims at safeguarding natural and cultural resources. It includes seven pillars. They are (A) Promoting Environmental Sustainability (B) Protecting Biodiversity (C) Promoting Economic Sustainability (D) Promoting Socio-Cultural Sustainability (E) Scheme for Certification of Sustainable Tourism (F) IEC (information, Education, and Communication) and Capacity Building and (G) Governance.