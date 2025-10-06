Traveller caught carrying Ganja to Karnataka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Irfan Pasha (42, South Bangalore) was arrested before he could flee while traveling by bus with ganja to Karnataka. Jawaharnagar police inspector Sachin Kumbhar said the court has remanded him to five days of police custody.

Police received information that a resident of Karnataka was traveling with ganja from Gujarat through the city, near the Shaharanumiya Dargah area bus stop. Acting on this tip, assistant police inspector Atish Lohkare, police sub-inspector Rahul Bighot, and Raosaheb Wagh laid a trap on Sunday. Following a description provided by an informer, the suspect was caught at around 10 p.m. and taken to the police station. During interrogation, 10.175 kg of ganja were found in his bag. The accused admitted that he traveled to the city as a passenger, bought small quantities of ganja, and sold it in Bangalore at double the price. He was arrested and presented in court on Monday. The operation was carried out by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Jadhav, Enforcement Officer Sandip Kshirsagar, Maruti Gore, and Dnyaneshwar Shelar.