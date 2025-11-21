Traveller robbed of Rs 10,000 while dining; two arrested within 12 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A traveller was robbed of Rs 10,000 and important documents while he was having dinner at a hotel near the railway station. Vedantnagar police tracked down the accused within 12 hours using CCTV footage.

Laxman Ghanchi (42, Rajasthan), had been in the city since November 7 for company work. On November 18, he went to Hotel Ashoka around 9 p.m. for dinner before leaving for Mumbai. While he was eating, one man distracted him with unnecessary conversation, and the second man stole his bag. The bag contained Rs 10,000 in cash, important documents, and his daughter’s educational certificates. Ghanchi immediately informed the hotel owner. Acting swiftly on instructions from police inspector Praveena Yadav, officials Matin Shaikh, Vilas Doifode and Manoj Chavan checked the CCTV footage. The footage clearly showed the suspects Dinesh Dulgaj (32, Chhota Murlidharnagar) and Nandu Nathbhajan (Kabirnagar). Police launched a search and detained both men while they were roaming in the Usmanpura area. The stolen bag had been dumped in garbage, while the cash was separated and kept aside. Both accused have earlier criminal records. Police recovered the cash and are conducting further investigation.