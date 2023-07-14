Tree plantation drive at Shamit School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2023 04:30 PM2023-07-14T16:30:02+5:302023-07-14T16:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To bring awareness about the importance of trees and the significance of planting new trees, Shamit School celebrated Vanmahotsav by planting trees. A student of grade VIII highlighted the importance of Vanmahotsav. An inter-house competition based on singing and poster-making was conducted. The activities highlighted the main aspect of supporting afforestation and raising awareness about the importance of flora and fauna in our surroundings.