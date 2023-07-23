Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the tree plantation drive on Saturday under the Miyawaki Forest Project.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Centre for Applied Research and People’s Engagement (CARPE) jointedly cultivated 500 saplings at Law Department. Earlier, 10,890 saplings of 45 species were cultivated jointly by Collective Good Foundation and Bajaj Electrical Foundation under the ‘Corporation social responsibility’ initiative.

VC Dr Yeole inaugurated the tree plantation drive. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of Students Devleopment Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan. The VC instructed the staff members to take care of the plants and water them on time. NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar gave information about the project. Executive engineer Ravindra Kale, Dr Nandita Patil, Dr Anand Deshmukh and Jitendra Patil from the Law Department were present. Pravin Tidar, Shyam Banswal and Sunil Paithane conducted the proceedings of the programme.