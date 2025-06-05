Tree plantation drive kicks off on World Environment Day

31,000 saplings planted on day one across city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While we strive to leave behind wealth and assets for our children, are we ensuring clean air and water for them? Marking World Environment Day, district collector Deelip Swami reminded citizens that safeguarding nature is the greatest legacy. “Saving trees is saving lives,” he said, urging active participation in plantation drives.

A massive campaign began on Wednesday across the district, with tree planting held at all Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies. The forest department, in coordination with the 136 Eco Battalion, launched the drive at Jatwada and Rahal Patti Tanda, planting 31,000 saplings on Day One using the Miyawaki dense forest method. The campaign saw strong participation from the Gayatri Parivar, CISF, NCC, and several civic and defence units. Notable attendees included Sarpanch Chhaya Chavan, DCF Suvarna Mane, Colonel Nirdesh Saha, Lt. Colonel Amit Prabhu, and other senior officers and officials.

District collector Swami formally inaugurated the campaign on land provided by the Forest Department. The Eco Battalion aims to plant three lakh trees across the region under this initiative.

---------------------

Targets for local bodies

• Gram Panchayats: 100 trees each

• Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats: 200 trees each

• Focus: Not just planting, but ensuring survival

-------------------------------------------

To raise awareness, a Vriksha Dindi (tree rally) was also conducted, involving local residents and youth.

“Our responsibility doesn’t end at planting. Survival and care are equally crucial,” said an official, underlining the campaign’s long-term vision.