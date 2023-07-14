Tree plantation & Green Day at Sapling Heritage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sapling Heritage School organized a tree plantation and Green Day programme to create awareness among the students and parents. Little hands of Sapling pre-school and Sapling Heritage School planted saplings. Students and teachers were dressed in green to give a message to protect and plant more trees. Teachers apprised the students about the importance of trees in our life. Students understood the need for tree plantation as they give us many useful things. Principal Rajeev Gupta asked the children to plant and nurture trees.