Trees plantation held in Govt College of Arts & Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Alumni Association of Government College of Arts and Science organised a tree plantation programme on Sunday as part of the centenary year celebration of the college. Trees are being planted under the ‘Athavnitil Jhad’ initiative being implemented to keep the college premises green and protect the environment. College principal Dr Rajendra Satpure inaugurated the programme.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Dr Yugandhara Topre, Dr Vithal More, Dr Rohin Kulkanri and former students- Maya Vanjre, Shahnaz Farooqui, Naval Thorat, Dr Ramesh Perkar and Dr Talat Kah were present. Dr Ramprasad Kale, Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, and Dr Shubhangi Bidrakr also planted trees. Alumni members Sudhakar Kathar, Shikha Sharma, Sunil Sable, and Shruti Mhaske took efforts for the programme. Deepak Urgund from the association organised the event.