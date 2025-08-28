Trembling hands, tearful eyes during Ganpati Aarti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand Ganpati idol, glittering lamps, devotional songs, and the gentle scent of incense set a divine scene as the Cannoughtcha Raja Ganesh Mandal welcomed special guests for the evening aarti. A bus carrying 65 residents from Matoshree Old Age Home arrived, and volunteers gently guided each senior to the aarti, holding their hands with care.

The elders’ faces reflected curiosity and joy. Their trembling hands and moist eyes revealed the depth of their emotions during the ceremony. Speaking to Lokmat, Shantabai Ghusale said, “I feel so happy being here. I love seeing the lights.” Advocate Ganesh Joshi added, “Being honored with the aarti gives us elderly immense satisfaction and joy. We leave with energy to face life’s challenges.”

Inclusive Invitations and Social Initiatives

Founded in 1997 by Dnyaneshwar Appa Kharde, with Vinayak Sachdev as President, Dilip Dayalane as Secretary, and Laxman Yadav as Treasurer, the mandal has long championed social causes. This year, blind girls from R.R. Baheti School will attend the aarti on August 30, followed by children from Babasai AIDS Ashram on September 2. The mandal also supports the needy with financial aid, blood donation and eye check-up camps, daily prasad distribution of 50 kg, and prasad for 5,000 devotees on the final day. Elderly guests receive food, transport, and gifts each year. True to tradition, the mandal bans DJs, celebrating with only traditional instruments.