Trend of drinking liquor on rise among women

Santosh Hiremath

Aurangabad

The trend of drinking liquor is on a rise. More surprising is that the trend is not only found among men but women as well. It has been cleared from the national family health survey. Although, the number of women addicted to alcohol is meagre, but the trend has filtered from the metro cities to Aurangabad as well.

Addiction is more among the persons ranging from 15 years to 49 age group. In it, the rate of addicted women was less than one percent. However, it has increased considerably in the past five years. However, it is more in the city than the rural areas. Many addicted women were admitted to hospitals due to ill-health. However, considering the revenue received from the sale of liquor, the government is encouraging the sale of liquor.

Reasons of addiction among women

- Stress, depression.

- Started casually, but later got addicted

- Insistence from friends

- To maintain modern lifestyle

- As spouse is drinking

- To be compatible with men

Situation in state

According to national family health survey 2019-21, the liquor addict men in the age group of 15 to 49 years is 17.2 per cent and the rate of women addicts is 0.2 per cent. In the rural areas the women addicts are 0.1 per cent and in the urban areas is 0.3 per cent.

Situation of addicts

City - women - men ( % above 15 years)

Aurangabad - 0.2 - 13.7

Mumbai - 0.3 - 10.0

Nagpur - 0.4 - 17.8

Pune - 0.2 - 11.6

Nashik - 0.2 - 12.2

Solapur - 0.3 - 13.1

Presently, situation under control

The number of women addicted to liquor presently is meagre. However, the addiction is on a rise among women and hence it can be a danger in near future.

- Dr Anand Kale, Psychiatrist

Around 5 women admitted in a month

Around 3 to 5 women addicted to liquor and narcotic drugs are admitted to the hospitals for treatment every month.

- Dr Meraj Qadri, Psychiatrist

Hence become addicted

The financial, emotional, work load, professional stress is on a rise among the people. If there is no one to listen their woes, the person becomes addicted. Similarly, women also become addicted just to show that they are different from others.

- Dr Sandeep Sisode, president, Psychiatrists Welfare Association

Need to understand the reasons

The reasons for addictions are modern lifestyle and stress. Women should understand the ill-effects of addiction and should remain away from it.