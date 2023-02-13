Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad

The trends of celebrating Valentine’s Day in the city are changing rapidly. The earlier trend of gifting a flower to the beloved one is now being replaced with innovative gifts, personalized cards and bouquets.

People, especially youngsters are always looking for a newer medium to express their feeling of love. Hence, the market is full of new cards, toys, showpieces, LED lights, and other innovative articles.

Personalized cards are the latest trends in which the photos of a couple of single are printed. However, a prior order has to be given to print the photos and the cards are delivered within two-three hours. The shopkeepers gave a lifetime guarantee of the cards. The other card in demand is the pop-up card, in which a flower and heart shape pop up once you open the card. The musical cards which were immensely in demand a few years back are not in demand now.

Similarly, there are personalized pillows, which are gifted to beloved persons with photos printed on them. T-shirts with photos and LED lamps with engraved photos inside are also in demand. Presently, artificial love jewelry with heart and flower-shaped pendants is sought after by young boys to gift to their girlfriends.

Valentine’s Day cannot be complete without flowers. Hence, the city on the eve of this event flourished with flowers in the shops. The trend of gifting one rose has extinct and instead gifting bunches of flowers and bouquets are trending among youngsters.

Trends of celebration changing

Earlier, cards with meaningful messages were most in demand. Now, people look for attractive and unique cards. Youngsters insist on attractive and big-size cards. Personalized cards with photos are preferred. The velvet pillows and LED lamps with engraved photos are also sought. It is estimated that the cards and gift items amounting to around 2.5 lahks are sold in the city on this day.

Suhas Deshpande, wholesale card and toys dealer

Bunches, bouquets in demand

Valentine’s Day cannot be celebrated without flowers, especially roses. Earlier, students used to purchase single roses but now they demand bunches of roses and special bouquets. Still, the trend of celebrating Valentine’s Day has diminished in the past couple of years. There are around 20 flower shops in the city and we are expecting a bulk business of around Rs 2 lakh in the city.

Sagar Mane, flower seller