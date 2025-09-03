Tribunal orders compensation of Rs. 42.57 L to deceased’s family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member and District Judge M S Agarwal ordered the vehicle driver, owner and insurance company to give compensation of Rs. 42.57 lakh with 7 per cent interest to the kith and kin of the accident victim.

Box

What was the case?

Krishna Shivaji Jagdale (Naregaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was riding a two-wheeler on Naregaon Road on February 23, 2023, when a car coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle near Gajanan Hotel. Krishna died because of serious injuries. His wife, children and mother filed a claim in the Tribunal through adv Sunil Hiwale to get compensation.

Box

Death of sole earner

The only earner of the family, Krishna, died in this accident. He was working as an engineer in a private job. His future income is also after his untimely death. Adv Hiwale argued that the accident occurred due to the fault of the car driver. After the hearing, the court gave the above order. Adv Hiwale was assisted by adv Shital Sharma and adv Vijay Aware Patil.