Tribute to martyrs of India’s First War of Independence by CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On behalf of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), a commemorative event was organised to honour the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The event was held at the Bharat Ratna Maulana Azad Research Centre, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil and Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, following the instructions of the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth.

The programme included lectures by eminent historians like Dr. Shaikh Ramzan, Dr. Bina Saigar, and Aslam Mirza. The program began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries. The Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Education Officer Bharat Tingote, and Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu were also present on the occasion.

The historians provided insights into the beginning of the First War of Independence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) on June 23, 1857, and the sacrifice of the revolutionary martyrs. They also shared historical accounts that revived the memories of the freedom struggle. The battle in South India began on June 23, 1857, near the Lokhandi Pool in Cantonment over the Kham River in the city.

Anjali Deshpande and Subhash Khillare performed patriotic songs. The event witnessed a large turnout of citizens. Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu compered the proceedings of the event.