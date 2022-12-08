Tributes paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2022 12:18 AM 2022-12-08T00:18:03+5:30 2022-12-08T00:18:03+5:30
Crowd from early morning at Bhadkal Gate area
Aurangabad:
Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by various institutions and organizations in the city on the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Tuesday. The premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at Bhadkal Gate was abuzz with the followers since Tuesday morning and the rush continued till late in the night.
Tributes from Congress at Ambedkarnagar
The Congress Party paid tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ambedkarnagar on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Chakradhar Magre, Sasikala Magre, Anju Bankar, Uttam Danke and others were present on the occasion.
Homage from Mahavikas Aghadi
On behalf of Mahavikas Aghadi, a programme was organized at Sriramnagar in Cidco. On this occasion Ankushrao Chaudhary of Congress party, Com Bhaskar Lahne, Deepak Mhaske, Dashrath Manavatkar, Vishnu Gunthal and others were present.
Greetings in Sanjaynagar
The Congress Committee had organised a tribute paying programme in Sanjaynagar. Former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale offered garland to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He shed light on the work of Dr Ambedkar. Raju Magre. Bhausaheb Jagtap, Balulal Gurjar, Sopanrao Magre, Sanjay Jagtap and others were present.